See What Top Celebrities Are Wearing At 9th AMVCA Awards

Top celebrities are already churning out stunning outfits as they set for the glitz and glamour at the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) tonight. Naija News reports that prestigious events in the entertainment industry reward outstanding performances and remarkable talents and today will not be different. However, before we get to meet celebrities who would be taking home several awards, let’s take a look at how some of your favourite celebrities stormed the event.

‘AMVCA Award Is Not Mansion, It Doesn’t Reduce My Value

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, has said, he is unbothered about the exclusion in the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) nomination.

Naija News reported that Kunle who played the lead actor role in Anikulapo did not make the list despite the movie bagging 16 nominations in the list released on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

The movie which was directed and co-produced by Kunle Afolayan, starred actors such as Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Remi, Sola Sobowale, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, and Eyiyemi Afolayan among others.

Kunle’s love interest in the movie Bimbo was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV Series; while Yinka Quadri and Taiwo Hassan made the nomination for Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series); Sola Sobowale was also listed for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV Series.

Since the release of the nomination list, fans have been criticizing AMVCA organizers for what they described as a deliberate exclusion of the actor.