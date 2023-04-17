Kunle Remi Reacts To ‘AMVCA Snub’ After Anikulapo Bags 16 Nominations

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has broken his silence following the exclusion of his role/name in the nominations for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023.

Kunle who played the lead actor role in Anikulapo did not make the list despite the movie bagging 16 nominations in the list released on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

The movie which was directed and co-produced by Kunle Afolayan, starred actors such as Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Remi, Sola Sobowale, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, and Eyiyemi Afolayan among others.

Kunle’s love interest in the movie Bimbo was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV Series; while Yinka Quadri and Taiwo Hassan made the nomination for Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series); Sola Sobowale was also listed for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV Series.

Since the release of the nominations, lovers of the movie have been criticising the AMVCA for what they described as deliberate exclusion of the actor.

However, reacting to the nominations on Monday via Instagram, Kunle appeared not to take offence for his exclusion, noting that he would continue to have fun and do what he loves to do.

“I have been seeing all the tags after the AMVCA nomination announcement. It would be nonchalant not appreciate the love, calls and messages. Thank you kindred,” he wrote.

“First of, congratulations to all my friends/colleagues this year won’t be great without y’all’s amazing work and effort. God save una, cos if I Dey the categories I for win

“(Joke) before una say otherwise. Let the best man win.”

Kunle also joked that someone should check on his colleague Deyemi Okanlawon.