Check Out First Adorable Video From Kunle Remi And Tiwi’s White Wedding

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi and his wife Boluwatiwi, are currently having their white wedding ceremony in Lagos.

Naija News recalls that Kunle, in the early hours of January 1, 2024, announced his civil marriage to his wife, Tiwi, alongside their romantic photos, which caused a buzz online.

The couple also had their traditional wedding on Friday, January 19, in a star-studded ceremony.

In the photos and videos that emerged online, Tiwi is captured rocking a beautifully tied orange-brown gele and a matching blouse and skirt with an orange hand fan.

The bride topped her beautiful traditional outfit with red coral beads on her neck and hands.

On the other hand, Kunle Remi wore a brown agbada, trousers of the same colour and material, red coral beads, and brown shoes.

A video of the white wedding that emerged online captured the couple exchanging marriage vows.

Meanwhile, Tiwi, has jokingly warned Nigerian ladies to stay away from her husband.

In an online video, Tiwi was captured having a banter with her husband’s friend, saying the movie star is off the market and he belongs to her.

She prayed that those crushing on Kunle would find their partners because he was no longer single.

The man in the video supported Tiwi, adding that Kunle Remi is gone.