‘He Is Mine, Stay Away From Him – Kunle Remi’s Wife Warns Nigerian Ladies

The wife of Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, Tiwi, has jokingly warned Nigerian ladies to stay away from her husband.

Naija News reports that Kunle, in the early hours of January 1, 2024, announced his marriage to his wife, Tiwi, alongside their romantic photos, which caused a buzz online.

In an online video, Tiwi was captured having a banter with her husband’s friend, saying the movie star is off the market and he belongs to her.

She prayed that those crushing on Kunle would find their partners because he was no longer single.

The man in the video supported Tiwi, adding that Kunle Remi is gone.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has reacted to the secret wedding of her colleague and friend, Kunle Remi.

While describing the actor as a ‘monkey’, Bimbo, rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with him, said she is happy that Tiwi agreed to marry Kunle Remi.

She also said her colleague, Kunle, is a good man and warned him to avoid annoying her, as she promised to snatch his wife from him.