‘I’d Snatch Her From You, If You Annoy Me’ – Kunle Remi’s Alleged Girlfriend Reacts To His Secret Marriage

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has reacted to the secret wedding of her colleague and friend, Kunle Remi.

Naija News reports that Kunle, in the early hours of January 1, 2024, announced his marriage to his wife, Tiwi, alongside their romantic photos, which caused a buzz online.

While describing the actor as a ‘monkey’, Bimbo, rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with him, said she is happy that Tiwi agreed to marry Kunle Remi.

She also said her colleague, Kunle, is a good man and warned him to avoid annoying her, as she promised to snatch his wife from him.

She wrote, “Somebody has helped me manage this monkey of mine. Dearest tiwi, thank you for who you are, you’re one of the sweetest humans I know and I’m so happy you agreed to do life with my brother. @kunleremiofficial you’re a good man ,small sha, congratulations my G. May God bless your home . If you annoy me I’d snatch her from you. She already kuku loves me.”

Bimbo Ademoye Speaks On Dating Kunle Remi

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has refuted claims alleging she is in a romantic relationship with her colleague, Kunle Remi.

This comes after an Instagram user identified as Pretty Icy, claimed in the comment section of Bimbo’s birthday post to Kunle where she addressed the actor as her “brother.”

In response, Pretty Icy wrote: “He is probably in love with you but you are not seeing it. Don’t brother zone him, you guys are cute together.”

Another user identified as Margaret also made reference to Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Simi and Adekunle Gold’s relationship to suggest that Bimbo and Kunle are dating.

“Na so Banky W and Adesua dey deny any relationship likewise Simi and Adekunle Gold, so we understand,” She wrote.

While the conversation went on, another user claimed Bimbo was already engaged to which the actress responded by saying, “Amazing, you got the ring? Because at this point it’s even the ones saying I’m engaged with confidence.”