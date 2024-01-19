Photos: Beautiful Moments From Kunle Remi And Tiwi’s Traditional Wedding

Many Nigerian celebrities turned up for their colleague, Kunle Remi and his beautiful wife, Tiwi, on the occasion of their traditional wedding.

Naija News recalls that Kunle, in the early hours of January 1, 2024, announced his civil marriage to his wife, Tiwi, alongside their romantic photos, which caused a buzz online.

In the photos and videos that emerged online on Friday, Tiwi is captured rocking a beautifully tied orange-brown gele and a matching blouse and skirt with an orange hand fan.

The bride topped her beautiful traditional outfit with red coral beads on her neck and hands.

On the other hand, Kunle Remi wore a brown agbada, trousers of the same colour and material, red coral beads, and brown shoes.

See the highlights below:

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, has claimed the movie industry is petty and dirty.

Naija News reports that the movie star who failed to secure any award in the 2023 African Magic Viewers Choice (AMVCA) despite his outstanding performance in the movie ‘Anikulapo’ made this known in a post via X (formerly known as Twitter).

Story continues below advertisement

According to Kunle, if people can’t use you in the movie industry, they will block or unfollow you.