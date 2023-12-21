‘Nollywood Is A Petty, Dirty Industry, If They Can’t Use You, They Will Block You’ – Kunle Remi

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, has claimed the movie industry is petty and dirty.

Naija News reports that the movie star who failed to secure any award in the 2023 African Magic Viewers Choice (AMVCA) despite his outstanding performance in the movie ‘Anikulapo’ made this known in a post via X (formerly known as Twitter).

According to Kunle, if people can’t use you in the movie industry, they will block or unfollow you.

He wrote: “Petty, dirty industry if they can’t use you, they will block or unfollow you. Shiorrr..

“It’s only God I give my soul to and allow to use me anyhow and anyway. Everyone or thing that is not God can REST!

“See you in the future.. oh ye users. I still no go gree.”

Meanwhile, Kunle Remi, has said, he is unbothered about the exclusion in the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) nomination.

Speaking during an interview on TVC ‘Your View’ on Friday, Kunle Remi said the AMVCA snub does not reduce his value as an actor or screen god.

According to the thespian, his greatest award was the privilege to play the character, ‘Anikulapo’ and despite being challenging, he gave his best.