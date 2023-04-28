Anikulapo: ‘AMVCA Award Is Not Mansion, It Doesn’t Reduce My Value As Screen god’ – Kunle Remi

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, has said, he is unbothered about the exclusion in the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) nomination.

Naija News reported that Kunle who played the lead actor role in Anikulapo did not make the list despite the movie bagging 16 nominations in the list released on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

The movie which was directed and co-produced by Kunle Afolayan, starred actors such as Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Remi, Sola Sobowale, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, and Eyiyemi Afolayan among others.

Kunle’s love interest in the movie Bimbo was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV Series; while Yinka Quadri and Taiwo Hassan made the nomination for Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series); Sola Sobowale was also listed for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV Series.

Since the release of the nomination list, fans have been criticizing AMVCA organizers for what they described as a deliberate exclusion of the actor.

Speaking during an interview on TVC ‘Your View’ on Friday, Kunle Remi said the AMVCA snub does not reduce his value as an actor or screen god.

According to the thespian, his greatest award was the privilege to play the character, ‘Anikulapo’ and despite being challenging, he gave his best.

In his word, “It’s not mansion, I like the fact that people spoke and asked why I was not nominated. I can’t really have answers to that, the organizers have the answer to it.

“For me, it doesn’t reduce my value or make me less of a screen god. Anikulapo still broke the record it broke, still, number one watched fit globally as a language film, next to squid game and I put in work and effort.

“I didn’t do that because of the award but because it was a challenge. And it was such a privilege to play that character. I will never forget and I think that was the greatest award”