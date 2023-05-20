Photos Of Colleagues At Late Actor Saint Obi First Child’s Dedication Emerges

The family of late Nollywood actor, Saint Obi has released photos of some of his colleagues at his first child’s dedication ceremony in 2008 .

Recall, filmmaker Zik Zulu Okafor in an article titled ‘Between Saint Obi’s Marriage and His Death’ alleged that the late actor’s marital life may have led to his demise.

He made several allegations including that Saint Obi was ostracised from the movie industry after he married Lynda.

The actor’s family has since discredited the claims.

“The Nwafor family also views the said article by Mr. Okafor as sad and most unfortunate. It was neither written in consultation with any member of the family nor authored with our consent or authority. We totally disassociate ourselves from it.

“The views and allegations contained therein are entirely the opinion of the writer. They are false, malicious and insensitive to the wife, children and entire family he left behind,” the family said in a press release on May 18.

However, a family source sent photos of some Nollywood stakeholders at Saint Obi’s child dedication back in 2008.

The photos that were shared on Saturday showed several movie stars, such as actor Segun Arinze, and actresses Kate Henshaw and Stephanie Okereke at the ceremony, which was held at Saint Obi’s apartment.

The source said the ceremony happened at the actor’s residence “before they moved to Lynda’s house in Lekki, Lagos.”

Saint Obi married his millionaire wife Lynda in 2006. They had their first child in November 2007 and held the child’s dedication in 2008.

Saint Obi, who died on May 7, had three children with Lynda.