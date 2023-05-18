Saint Obi: What Happened After I Exposed Circumstance That Led To Actor’s Death – Zik Okafor

Filmmaker Zik Zulu Okafor has opened up about how he received several telephone calls after his article which exposed the late actor Saint Obi’s alleged personal and marital struggles went viral.

Naija News reported that the thespian died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the home of one of his siblings at 13 Metropolitan Street in Tudun Wada, Jos.

Zik Zulu in reaction to his death, exposed circumstances that led to his death in an article titled ‘Between Saint Obi’s Marriage and His Death’ where he alleged that the late actor’s marital life may have led to his demise.

The former president of the Association of Movie Producers of Nigeria noted in his article that Saint Obi’s stardom fetched him a “financially strong and powerful wife,” drawing him into a wedding that would “drastically alter the cause of his life.”

Speaking with Premium Times, the movie maker said his article may have been misunderstood.

He said, “I didn’t write from every context. It was because of the encounter I had with him and not necessarily a comment on his marriage.”

Zik Zulu added, “A lot of people wished he was still alive so they could render some form of assistance to him. You won’t believe the calibre of people who called.

“Some were top-ranking military officers , mostly northerners. Because he spoke the Hausa language fluently, they said he was one of them and wished they knew of his issues while he was alive so they could render some assistance.”

He further noted that friends and colleagues of the late actor will put their heads together on a way to honour him.