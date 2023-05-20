Afrobeat Singer, Seun Kuti Named ‘General Overseer’ In Prison

Afrobeat singer and son of music legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Seun Kuti has been detained at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

Remarkably, he has been dubbed the ‘General Overseer’ of his cell by fellow inmates, complete with a Bible as a symbol of his new role.

The coronation did not come without some initial resistance from the inmates.

Following his arrest on May 13 for allegedly slapping a police officer, a claim which resulted in a viral video and a warrant from Inspector-General of Police Alkali Baba, Kuti was placed into a cell after interrogation.

Initial reactions from the other inmates were hostile, demanding his removal from the cell.

Kuti, however, managed to negotiate peace by promising the inmates N25,000, which he arranged for his wife to deliver.

This act secured his acceptance within the cell and allowed him a place to sit.

According to Sources that spoke with Vanguard, reacting to the uncomfortable circumstances, Kuti refused to eat any food provided, including meals brought by his wife.

This hunger strike persisted for nearly a day and a half before he started eating.

In a surprising turn of events, the inmates then bestowed upon Kuti the title of ‘General Overseer’ of the cell, presenting him with a Bible.

The source revealed that Kuti currently leads the inmates in prayer sessions as needed.

Visitors to Kuti included his elder brother, Femi, other family members, friends, and his lawyers.

Police Response To Allegations Of A “Media Trial”

The police have denied allegations made by Kuti’s defence counsel that he was paraded publicly, insisting that only his photograph and fingerprints were taken as per the procedure.

They’ve asked the defense to avoid engaging in a “media trial” and allow the judicial process to proceed normally.

Meanwhile, the Chief Magistrate Court, Sabo, Yaba has granted a four-day extension of Kuti’s detention to allow for further investigation into his case.