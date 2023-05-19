School Is Hard – Tobi Amusan Says After Bagging Masters Degree At Foreign Varsity

World record holder Tobi Amusan has described the challenges she went through in the process of bagging a master’s degree at the University of Texas El Paso, United States.

“Omo school haaard but OMI’IDAN MASTERED it,” the athlete said in an Instagram post on Thursday adding that she was “One step closer to my childhood nickname ‘Prof,’’ hinting that she may not be going further anytime soon.

“Without further ado, anything wey concern book; my hand no dey,” she said.

Amusan said she decided to go for her master’s programme in 2022.

“If 2022 …; it’s gonna be my quit year! I cried; PRAYED & came to the conclusion that I might as well start my Master’s program.

“Took my laptop; browsed through UTEP’s MSc college requirements & of course I needed an online course due to the nature of my job.

“I called one of my mentors @omoba_abiola1, & proceeded to see him…sent the email to the liberal arts faculty advisor, submitted the required documents & got enrolled in less than two weeks. All thanks to the WAY MAKER!” the 26-year-old wrote.

The Ijebu-Ode-born athlete thanked a number of persons, including her coach Lacena Golding-Clarke for their contributions.