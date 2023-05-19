Nollywood Actress Calls Out Actor Who Attacked Her On Movie set

Nollywood actress, Temidayo Morkinyo has called out her colleague, Shoneye Olamilekan for allegedly assaulting her on a movie set.

The actress who showed off a bloodied /broken lips in a video she shared from the movie set in Ibadan, Oyo State, accused Shoneye of punching her in the face after she reported his excesses to her boss on Thursday, 18th May.

The actress, who was filmed crying, disclosed that trouble started for her after the actor rudely interrupted a discussion she was having with a colleague, asking her to go and buy drink for him.

The actress stressed that she felt ridiculed, refused going for the errand and subsequently reported him to her bosses.

Niyi Johnson and Afeez Seriko promised to address the issue.

After being called to order, Shoneye reportedly stormed the set and allegedly punched her in the face while raining curses on her.

When questioned after the assault incident, Shoneye allegedly claimed he mistakenly struck her face with his car keys.