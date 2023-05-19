Falz Gives Update On His Health After Undergoing Surgery In UK

Nigerian rapper cum actor, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has shared a new video of himself while updating his fans and followers on the recovery process after undergoing knee surgery in the UK.

Naija News recalls that Falz broke the news of his surgery in a video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday evening, May 10, 2023.

The rapper said he sustained a knee injury while playing football in 2022 and was unaware it was a serious health issue and was advised to undergo surgery to fix it.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, Falz in a video shared on his page, said he has been indoors since the surgery and also undergoing different therapy sessions.

The video captured his daily routines and family members assisting him at home.

The thespian acknowledged it is not an easy journey and has been following the doctor’s instructions including medical advice to avoid blood clotting in the knee area.

While expressing appreciation to his friends, Falz showed off the ‘Get Well Soon’ packages he received from them and also thanked his fans for their unwavering support and good wishes.

He wrote: “Idan no dey feel pain, na pain dey feel Idan 1st half of May. Physiotherapy begins Thanks for all the love and well wishes”