Falz Undergoes Surgery (Video)

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has disclosed he recently underwent knee surgery.

Naija News reports that the political activist made this known in a video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday evening, May 10, 2023.

According to Falz, he sustained a knee injury while playing football in 2022 and was unaware it was a serious health issue.

The rapper added he was advised to undergo surgery to fix his knee.

Sharing his pre and post-surgery experience Falz wrote: “Current situation. It’s a whole journey to being 100% back. Say a prayer for me.”

Falz Gives Reason For Calling Out Mahood Yakubu

Meanwhile, Falz, has opened up on why he called out the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yabuku, in his new song.

Naija News recalls that Falz and his colleague Vector, dropped a new single last week, titled ‘Mr Yakubu and it got everyone talking online.

The singers in the new song insinuated that Mahmood exhibited fraudulent behaviours during the just concluded general election.

In the lyrics of the song, Falz, and Vector also captured some of the excuses the electoral umpire gave on reasons the presidential election results were not uploaded in real-time on its portal.

Some irregularities on the part of security operatives during the election were also acted out in the music video.

In a recent interview with Arise TV, Falz said the song is based on his truth about the elections and they are not fabricating facts.

The singer recalled the violence that marred the 2023 election and how ballot boxes were scattered at polling units.