Hilda Baci Speaks On Toughest Moments In Cooking Marathon

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, has opened up on the toughest moments in the longest cooking hours by a single individual.

Naija News reports that the celebrity chef originally aimed at 96 hours to surpass the current Guinness Record Holder and Indian chef, Lata Tandon, who cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019, however, Hilda created a new record of 100 hours and 40 minutes.

At the cook-a-thon which started on Thursday, May 11, 2023, and ended late Monday night, May, 15, the celebrity chef prepared over 200 meals, serving them to an impressive crowd who had come to cheer and support her.

In an interview with Pulse, Hilda expressed appreciation for the overwhelming love and support she received from many Nigerians

According to her, the first six hours of the cooking marathon were the toughest moments and she had to pray to God for strength.

In her words, ”I am so amazed at the outpouring of love from Nigerians towards achieving this record. The first six hours were the toughest for me, I had to pray to God for strength.

“I appreciate everyone who took time out to support and encourage me by visiting the venue to cheer me on or driving the conversation on social platforms.

“Your unwavering passion to see me succeed through this attempt is heartfelt. I am grateful to my family, the various teams that worked with me on this project, and fans from all over the world who kept the passion going”