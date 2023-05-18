Flying Eagles Coach Is Satisfied With Team’s 3-3 Draw With Colombia

Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso has expressed his delight over the outcome of Tuesday night’s friendly game between Nigeria and Colombia at the October 20 Stadium, Tristán Suárez in Argentina.

The Friendly game between the Flying Eagles of Nigeria and the South American team ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw after Abel Ogwuche had given the Colombia Under-20 team the lead through an own-goal.

The Nigerian Football Federation planned the friendly matchup against the Tricolors to help the Flying Eagles prepare for a possibly challenging World Cup matchup against five-time champions Brazil.

Days after the friendly game, Bosso praised the football federation for organizing the friendly match with Colombia while expressing satisfaction with the outcome of the game.

“We thank the NFF leadership for organizing such a good test for the team. I am happy with the result. This will bolster the team mentally and psychologically for the World Cup starting in a few days,” Bosso told thenff.com.

“The match has provided us with a stiff test and has also strengthened us for the big task ahead.

“We are focused on the big challenge ahead, which is to put up a creditable performance that will match the pedigree of our country at this championship.

“Our ultimate target is to have a good campaign and with this result, we will be very ready for our first match against the Dominican Republic on Sunday.”

On Sunday, May 21, Nigeria’s 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup campaign will begin against the Dominican Republic in Group D. Three days later, they will play Italy, and on May 27 they will play Brazil to wrap out the group stage.

The Flying Eagles’ players and officials will depart from Mendoza on Wednesday ahead of their debut match against the Dominican Republic on Thursday. The match will kick off at 7 PM WAT.