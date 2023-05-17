Flying Eagles Of Nigeria Draw With Colombia Four Days To World Cup

In what could be the Flying Eagles of Nigeria‘s last friendly match before the 2023 Under-20 FIFA World Cup in Argentina, the team draw 3-3 with Colombia.

The friendly game between the two World Cup-bound under-20 teams took place in Argentina on Tuesday, four days before the commencement of the tournament.

During the friendly game, the Flying Eagles took the lead very early into the game before the Colombia Under-20 team returned to the game in the 20th minute after Abel Ogwuche scored an unfortunate own goal that increased the confidence of the opponents.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria returned to the game thanks to Jude Sunday’s strike less than 6 minutes before the end of the first half.

Yaser Asprilla scored for Colombia immediately after the restart, and Mohammed Beji added a goal for the Flying Eagles in the 65th minute to keep a two-goal advantage.

Emmanuel Umeh’s goal allowed Nigeria to tie the game after the Colombian team had overtaken the Flying Eagles on the scoresheet.

Below are the Flying Eagles Of Nigeria Fixtures in the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup:

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will start their World Cup campaign against the Dominican Republic at 19:00 on May 21. After that, they will play their second Group D match against Italy on May 24 at 19:00. Their last group game in the tournament is against Brazil at 19:00 on May 27.