‘President-Elect, Tinubu Offers Kwankwaso Options Of Two Ministry’

There are claims that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Tuesday during his meeting with the former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, offered him options for ministerial positions.

Naija News had earlier reported that Tinubu met with Kwankwaso and former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II in Paris, France on Tuesday to strengthen ties and seek their support.

These meetings, held alongside discussions with other political figures, were seen as crucial to Tinubu’s ambitions.

Sources that spoke with Daily Trust on the outcome of the meeting noted that the meeting emphasized the importance of collaboration and urged Kwankwaso to rally his political associates for a united front.

It was noted that Tinubu offered Kwankwaso options for the Ministry of Agriculture or Education.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, the outcome of Kwankwaso’s decision is yet to be known.

The source said, “He told the NNPP leader to choose between the Ministry of Agriculture and that of Education.

“It is not clear whether Kwankwaso will accept to serve as a minister in the event they sealed the partnership or he will give the slot to one of his loyalists.

“The meeting was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila. Kwankwaso was accompanied to the meeting by member-elect from Kano, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin.”

In attendance at the meeting were the Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and Sen Oluremi Tinubu.

Other discussions focused on their long-standing friendship, national unity, development priorities, National Assembly contests, and Tinubu’s plan for a government of national unity, which Kwankwaso has expressed interest in joining.

Furthermore, Tinubu hinted at the possibility of reconciling the outgoing Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Kwankwaso, as their relationship had deteriorated following Ganduje’s succession.

Tinubu’s victory in the presidential election, despite Kwankwaso winning Kano State, highlights the strategic importance of maintaining positive relations in the North West region, where Tinubu garnered over 30% of his total votes.

Meanwhile, the details of the meeting between Kwankwaso and former Emir Sanusi have not been disclosed, but it is believed to be related to recent political developments in Kano.

Speculations suggest that Governor-elect Abba Yusuf may revisit Sanusi’s dethronement as Emir of Kano.

Kwankwaso and Sanusi have a long-standing relationship, as Kwankwaso played a key role in Sanusi’s appointment as Emir of Kano.

Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria ahead of his inauguration on May 29, having engaged in productive discussions and seeking support from influential figures in Kano.