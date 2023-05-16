Kwankwaso Meets Tinubu In France, May Join Cabinet

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the February 25 presidential election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, reportedly met with the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Paris, France.

Naija News gathered that the former Governor of Kano State met behind closed-door with Tinubu for four hours and reminisced on their relationship dating back to the National Assembly in 1992.

According to TheCable, the meeting, which started at 12.30 pm and ended at 4.45 pm, was to discuss the potential involvement of Kwankwaso in the incoming administration as Tinubu plans to form a government of national unity.

The platform also said the meeting also discussed issues around the choice of the National Assembly leadership ahead of the June 13 inauguration of the next legislature.

Present at the meeting included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and a chieftain of the NNPP and former director of a Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Abdulmumin Jibrin.

It was also learned that the wife of the president-elect, Oluremi Tinubu, received and met with Kwankwaso’s wife, Salamatu, on critical issues affecting women and the youth.

Kwankwaso Gives Condition To Join Tinubu’s Government

TheCable understands that Kwankwaso, in principle, agreed to join Tinubu’s government subject to consultations with the stakeholders on both sides.

Tinubu is expected to brief Kashim Shettima, the vice-president elect, APC governors forum and other party leaders while Kwankwaso will do the same with his party leadership.

It was also learned that Tinubu expressed concern over the strained relations between the outgoing governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Kwankwaso, and promised to broker peace between them.

Meanwhile, Tinubu’s representatives have also been meeting with key figures in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).