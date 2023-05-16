North Central Governors Didn’t Reject APC’s Zoning Arrangement – Gov AbdulRazaq Opens Up 

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has denied reports that North-Central governors kicked against the zoning arrangement of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye noted that governors from the zone has not said anything about the zoning arrangement of the leadership of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

According to him, the governors from the zone are holding strategic meetings with different stakeholders to secure a better deal for the North Central.

He submitted that as party leaders from the region, the north central governors cannot adopt a confrontational posture against the party’s position.

The governor noted that as leaders they would not issue any statement or do anything to heat up the polity.

AbdulRazaq explained that “Media reports that we reject the party’s position are therefore a stretch of our approach. They are not factual. We have our channels of communication, and that is what we are exploring.

“We are party people and will not make any public statement or do anything that will rubbish its leadership or cause avoidable tension in the polity. That is not our way.”