Nigerians React As Seun Kuti Is Paraded Like ‘Criminal’ With Other Suspects In Panti

The photos of embattled Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti being paraded with other inmates at a Nigerian Police facility in Lagos State have sparked reactions on social media.

Naija News recalls that Kuti had on Monday submitted himself to the Police after assaulting an officer on the Third Mainland Bridge on Saturday.

Following his detention, the Police spokesman for Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed to a news platform that the son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, was at fault for the unfortunate incident.

Taking to the microblogging, Twitter, political enthusiast, Kayode Ogundamisi shared a photo of Seun Kuti being paraded with other inmates at the Panti police facility.

It has also been reported that the Afrobeat artiste has reportedly been denied access to a decent meal over his refusal to tender a statement.

See photo below:

The photo has sparked reactions, some of the reactions below;

hott_galz wrote: “OBA!!!!!!!! have you ever seen any of your politicians like this? In this type of photo? With all the inhumane crimes they have committed against us?”

_cici_nita wrote: “But there’s no how he would go scotfree sha For slapping a man in uniform.”

princeniky27 wrote: “Yes our system is bad, but if you kill or beat a policeman in America 🇺🇸 no that u re gone.”

ogbuefi_osisi wrote: “All this is just to humiliate him, but trust him: seun is coming back stronger. Let’s wait and see what is done to the drunk hit and run police man. We are watching.”

ngozi_kolapo wrote: “He’s stubborn and proud. No matter what never beat a man in uniform except in self defense but looking at the video the police man didn’t even fight him back. Being civilized doesn’t mean breaking the law abeg.”

urennaya1 wrote: “But they left the real criminals hahaha I no wan put mouth for this case but this pple can over do shits! What did they do to those officers that were involved in criminal activities in Anambra? What did they do to the officer who shot# the pregnant lawyer? Hhahaha odimma.”

queen___gilbert wrote: “NPF will humble you.”