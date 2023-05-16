Hilda Baci: Osun Governor Storms Kitchen, Shows Off Cooking Skills (Video)

Following the new record of completing 100 hours of non-stop cooking by Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke has taken to social media to show off his cooking skills.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the governor was captured in the kitchen stirring a pot of spicy rice and fried chicken, which he had made himself whilst answering questions about his cooking.

His son, who captured the moment, affirmed with his father that the food smelt good as it looked enticing.

Watch the video below;

It would be recalled that Baci in the early hours of Monday, broke the Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’ by an individual.

Naija News reports that Hilda, 27, broke the record after she surpassed Indian chef Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019 to become the new “Guinness World Record” holder.

The Akwa Ibom-born chef shattered the record on Monday, May 15, at 7:45 am

Recall that she started cooking on the 11th of May and intends to cook for 96 hours to set a new record.

The project, tagged “Cook-a-thon,” gained the support of many Nigerians, including politicians and celebrities.