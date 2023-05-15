Video: I Have Slapped Many Policemen – Seun Kuti Brags In Viral Clip

A video clip has surfaced on social media showing Nigerian singer and instrumentalist, Seun Kuti, bragging about how he had slapped many officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Naija News reports that the son of Afrobeat maestro, Fela Kuti, has been trending on the internet following his altercation with a police officer who he pushed and slapped on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has since issued an order of arrest of the musician.

It is, however, yet unclear whether the latest video of Kuti being circulated on the internet was recorded recently but the singer was boasting that he had slapped many policemen because of who he is.

“Some of una police go slap una, una go come Instagram to explain. You know how many police I don tear slap?” he asked in pidgin.

“They say because you be Fela pikin. You no know say na because Jesus be God pikin e fit die for you? You must know who you are before you make your move. So, I make my move because I know who I am,” he said in the viral video clip seen by Naija News on Sunday evening.

See the video clip below;

Earlier, Kuti via his Instagram page alleged that the officer he slapped attempted to kill him and his family members.

He also claimed that the policeman had apologized and he had forgiven him.

He said: “He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof but I no dey chase clout. He has apologized and I have agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose his job.”

On the order to arrest him, the singer said he welcomed the investigation. “I welcome the investigation and will give my full cooperation! I also pray to the IG that whoever is wrong should be indicted,” he wrote on social media.