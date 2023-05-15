Seun Kuti: It Is Evil And Criminal – NPF Reacts

In a post on his Twitter page on Monday, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, described Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti’s act against an officer of the force as evil and criminal.

“Assault: Seun Kuti under interrogation at the State CID Panti. We speak and act against attacks and assaults on Police officers, its evil and criminal,” Adejobi wrote on the microblogging platform.

Naija News reports that Seun was seen in a viral video earlier publicly assaulting an officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, fumed at the incident and ordered his arrest.

However, on Monday morning, Seun fulfilled his promise to cooperate with the police to investigate the incident by visiting the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa.

A subsequent video surfaced on the internet showing the moment the son to legendary Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo Kuti was been led to the police criminal investigation department in handcuffs. See the video clip below:

Meanwhile, a video clip surfaced earlier on Sunday, May 14, showing Seun bragging about how he had slapped many officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

It is, however, unclear whether the latest video of Kuti being circulated on the internet was recorded recently but the singer was boasting that he had slapped many policemen because of who he is.

“Some of una police go slap una, una go come Instagram to explain. You know how many police I don tear slap?” he asked in pidgin.

“They say because you be Fela pikin. You no know say na because Jesus be God pikin e fit die for you? You must know who you are before you make your move. So, I make my move because I know who I am,” Seun was heard saying in the viral video clip seen by Naija News.