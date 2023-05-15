Police Confirm Bomb Blast In Taraba State Capital

The Taraba State Police Command has confirmed the explosion of an explosive device in Jalingo, the state capital.

A yet-to-be-ascertained number of people reportedly suffered injuries after an explosive device suspected to be a mini bomb exploded in Jalingo on Sunday evening.

The incident which happened at a drinking joint was said to have affected some buildings within the area injuring an unspecified number of persons reportedly receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Jalingo.

Confirming the incident a few hours later, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Abdullahi Usman, said the number of casualties could not be ascertained at the time of press.

According to him, an anti-bomb squad of the command have been deployed to the area to ascertain the level of damages caused by the explosion.

A journalist who visited the scene of the incident reported that the affected areas have been cordoned off by security operatives.

An eyewitness who spoke to Daily Post on the incident, Peace Danjuma, said “We were at a local joint called Jika when something under the chair we were sitting on exploded.”

Peace, who claimed that one of her friends sustained injuries, said the explosion took all of them unawares as it happened suddenly. She vowed never to visit such an establishment again if and when her friend eventually recuperates.

When contacted, the State Police Command assured journalists to provide more information as soon as its men come up with more details.