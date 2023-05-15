Fears As Another Explosion Rocks Taraba

A yet-to-be-ascertained number of people reportedly suffered injuries on Sunday night after an explosive device suspected of being a mini bomb exploded in Jalingo, Taraba State capital.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday morning revealed that the incident occurred at the Doruwa drinking joint opposite Polaris Bank late Sunday night.

The explosion was said to have affected some buildings within the area while the unspecified number of persons injured are receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

The Doruwa explosion is noted to be the 4th to occur in the state capital since 2022 and 5th in the state since 2022.

Also, men of the Nigerian Police anti-bomb squad responded to the incident and have since cordoned off the area to avert another blast, in the event of any planted nearby.

Neither the Taraba State government nor the security authorities have released any statement yet with respect to the incident as of the time of filling this report, Naija News reports.

Meanwhile, a video clip has surfaced on social media showing Nigerian singer and instrumentalist, Seun Kuti bragging about how he had slapped many officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

The son of Afrobeat maestro, Fela Kuti, has been trending on the internet following his altercation with a police officer who he pushed and slapped on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has since issued an order of arrest of the musician.

It is, however, yet unclear whether the latest video of Kuti being circulated on the internet was recorded recently but the singer was boasting that he had slapped many policemen because of who he is.

“Some of una police go slap una, una go come Instagram to explain. You know how many police I don tear slap?.

“They say because you be Fela pikin. You no know say na because Jesus be God pikin e fit die for you? You must know who you are before you make your move. So, I make my move because I know who I am,” he said in the viral video clip seen by Naija News on Sunday evening.