Nigerians Make U-turn After Bullying Current Guinness Record Holder Hilda Baci Is Trying To Break

Nigerians have apologized to Indian chef, Lata Tondon, the current Guinness World record holder a Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci is trying to break.

Naija News reports that Baci began the competition on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 4pm by turning on her cooker.

Hilda’s goal is to surpass the 87 hours and 45 minutes record set by Lata Tondon, who accomplished the feat in 2019.

Following her performance so far in the competition, some Nigerian stormed Lata’s Instagram page to drop nasty comments.

However, others frowned at it and apologized to her after the Indian chef sent a message to Hilda encouraging her tenacity.

mykitchen_lahgos wrote: “please coming to this woman’s page to antagonize her isn’t nice to be honest. It’s not easy to cook for 87 hours! She’s a legend. While we pray for our best girl to win this, please let’s not do this behavior on her page. It isn’t nice at all. We are all rooting for Hilda but trust me, some of the comments here isn’t nice”

directordiji wrote: “Hi Tondon, you are a star! A champion! Thank you for setting the bar so high! You are nothing but a Legend”

anonymously wrote: “I am a Nigerian and I honestly want to apologize for the appalling comments from Nigerians on your posts 🙏🏾. But guys, wetin dey worry una? Hilda wey we dey support no go like this thing wey una dey do for this woman page”

kasdesigns wrote: “It’s important for us to show support and respect for the incredible effort this woman has put into her cooking, which took an astounding 87 hours. She truly deserves the title of a legend. While we are all fervently hoping for our favorite contestant, Hilda, to win, it’s crucial that we refrain from engaging in negative behavior on her page. Let’s remember to be kind and avoid making hurtful comments. Our collective encouragement is what she needs right now”

thekesbasine wrote: “On behalf of Nigerians, I am sorry for the unruly display of manners in this comment section. Sometimes the only way we show excitement is through “vawlence”, please forgive us.

We are so proud of the feat you have attained and it is only because of what you have achieved that gave our sister the courage to do this. You paved the way and we are so proud of you. We love you @cheflatatondon and we hope to make you proud”

yetundeabisoye wrote: “Uncouth Nigerians stop disgracing the well mannered Well raised ones amongst us. I’m sure the ill-mannered ones here are APC supporters. Discrediting someone who possibly inspired @hildabaci to take up this feat. Chef Lata, you are a great inspiration and as much as we want ours to win, we commend your strength and vigour cooking for 86hours regardless of what it is is no easy feats. Congrats Chef. Nigerians love you”

celin_chukwu wrote: “@cheflatatondon well done super women! You set the pace! What a woman! What a courage! What a heart! Thank you for inspiring @myfoodbyhilda ! We appreciate you! Take your flowers Ma’am”