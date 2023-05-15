Marcel Sabitzer Out Of Man United’s Remaining Games This Season

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season due to a knee injury.

Since he joined United on loan from Bayern Munich in January, the Austrian international has made 18 appearances and scored three goals.

He assisted United in winning the Carabao Cup in June and advancing to the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

In the Premier League match against West Ham United on May 7, Marcel Sabitzer made his last Manchester United appearance of the season as a substitute. The game ended in a 1-0 defeat to the Red Devils at the London Stadium.

He won’t play in the Premier League matches against Chelsea, Fulham, and Bournemouth in addition to the FA Cup final.

A statement from Manchester United issued on Monday read: “Everyone at the club is disappointed to lose Marcel’s services, as we strive for a strong finish to our season in the Premier League and the FA Cup.

“We appreciate his contribution to our progress so far. We would like to wish Marcel well in having a speedy recovery.”

This could mean that Manchester United’s fans might never see Marcel Sabitzer in the colours of the club again as he could return to Bayern Munich at the end of this season.

The 29-year-old midfielder has made 11 Premier League appearances in which he provided just an assist since he arrived at Old Trafford on loan in January.

At the time of publishing this report, Manchester United had not made any move to make his loan deal permanent.