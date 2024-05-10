David Beckham Urges Manchester United To Prove Themselves In FA Cup Final

Former Manchester United star, David Beckham has urged the current players of the club to emulate his era at the club.

David Beckham who is a product of Manchester United’s youth system played for the club’s senior team between 1992 and 2003 before he left for Real Madrid.

During his time at the Red Devils, Beckham helped Manchester United to win 6 Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two Charity Shields, one UEFA Champions League, and one Intercontinental Cup.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United in 2013, the side have been struggling to maintain their dominant nature in any competition.

This season has been one of the club’s most difficult runs in recent years as they are on the verge of not qualifying for European competition ahead of next season.

The surest means of qualifying for European competition next season is to win the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25.

Ahead of the game, David Beckham who believes the club’s current coach, Erik ten Hag ought not to be the one pushing the players to remain motivated, stressed that the players should step up for the FA Cup final.

“You’d hope that the manager [Ten Hag] doesn’t have to do much,” David Beckham told talkSPORT.

“I think that’s the whole point of being a Manchester United player and playing in these big games.

“You know you should be motivated when you’re a professional footballer and you’re doing the job that you love and you’re at the club that you love.

“Whether it’s a regular season game or whether it’s an FA Cup final against your rivals, that should be enough motivation.

“If it’s not then you’re on the wrong team and you’re playing the wrong sport.

“I think at the end of the day, we went into every game, whether it was a Youth Cup game, a friendly or a European Cup final with the same mentality and the same drive.

“That’s what you’d hope any team and any player for Manchester United, go into an FA Cup final with.

“I hope the current players can take inspiration from our achievements.”