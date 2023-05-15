Court Restrains NYSC From Discrediting Enugu Gov-Elect, Mbah’s Certificate

On Monday, Justice Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and its Director of Corps Certification, Ibrahim Muhammad, to cease any discrediting of the national service certificate issued to Enugu state Governor-elect, Barrister Mbah Peter.

Justice Ekwo’s decision came in response to an ex parte motion filed by Emeka Ozoani, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), representing the Governor-elect.

The motion was brought under specific sections of the Federal High Court Act and Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules.

After hearing from Mbah’s counsel, Justice Ekwo approved the first prayer of the motion.

The court issued an interim injunction preventing the NYSC and its associates from discrediting the national service certificate issued to Barrister Mbah Peter.

This order is to remain in place until the interlocutory injunction filed in the suit is heard and resolved.

However, Justice Ekwo refrained from granting a further restraining order requested by the applicant, which sought to prevent anyone from giving credence to the NYSC’s claims about the certificate’s authenticity. The court decided to consider this request during the motion on notice, scheduled for May 22.

The trial judge subsequently ordered the applicant to serve the defendants with the court processes within two days of the order.

The ex parte motion was based on several points, including Barrister Mbah Peter’s history of law study, his mandatory NYSC service, and the eventual issuance of his national service certificate.