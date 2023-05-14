What Did Single Women Do To You?- Don Jazzy Slams Lagos Landlords

Nigerian music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has called out Lagos State property rentals over the unfair treatment meted at single women seeking accommodation.

Naija News reports that the Mavin Record boss in a post via Twitter on Sunday, expressed his displeasure at a popular trend engaged by many Lagos Landlords.

Don Jazzy questioned what single women did to Lagos landlords to earn unjust treatment when they sought to rent properties.

He further asked why some landlords made renting accommodation difficult for single women in Lagos.

Don Jazzy wrote, “Dear Lagos landlords what did single women do to you people? Why is it hell for them to rent a place?”

Most Disappointing Act In My Music Career

Meanwhile, Don Jazzy has disclosed the most disappointing act in his career.

During an interview with a former Big Brother Naija reality star, Doyinsola David, the Chief Executive Officer of Mavin Records said he regretted the time he was caught on camera smoking cigarettes.

Don Jazzy admitted that he felt embarrassed as he saw the event occur to him like a religious figure being caught in a dirty act.

I remember the first time people saw that I used to smoke cigarettes; not anymore though, but I used to smoke. I did not think it was anything bad. I think it was at a concert. I was being recorded, and I was trying to adjust my eyeglass. In the process of adjusting the glasses, my cigarettes showed. My (social media) timeline went agog. It just felt like a religious figure being caught watching p*rn; that was how it felt,” Don Jazzy said.