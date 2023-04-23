Most Disappointing Act In My Music Career – Don Jazzy Reveals

Nigerian music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has disclosed the most disappointing act in his career.

During an interview with a former Big Brother Naija reality star, Doyinsola David, the Chief Executive Officer of Mavin Records said he regretted the time he was caught on camera smoking cigarettes.

Don Jazzy admitted that he felt embarrassed as he saw the event occur to him like a religious figure being caught in a dirty act.

“I remember the first time people saw that I used to smoke cigarettes; not anymore though, but I used to smoke. I did not think it was anything bad. I think it was at a concert. I was being recorded, and I was trying to adjust my eyeglass. In the process of adjusting the glasses, my cigarettes showed. My (social media) timeline went agog. It just felt like a religious figure being caught watching p*rn; that was how it felt,” Don Jazzy said.

Don Jazzy also recalled his altercation with rapper and YBNL boss, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide Baddo, at the 2015 Headies Awards.

He admitted that the altercation was out of character for him. “That action was out of character, and I realised it instantly I got off the stage after saying it. Of course, I apologised to both Olamide and the organisers of the Headies Awards,” Don Jazzy said.