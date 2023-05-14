Speakership: Disregard APC’s Endorsement, Tinubu Will Support Democracy – Jaji Tells Colleagues

One of the aspirants for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives for the incoming 10th National Assembly, Aminu Sani Jaji has asked his colleagues to disregard the endorsement of Tajudeen Abbas as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Speakership seat.

Jaji said he knows the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is a true democrat who supports democracy, and will be part of those who have endorsed Abbas.

Naija News understands that Jaji made this submission in Abuja at the declaration of the deputy speaker, Idris Wase, for the race for the Speakersjip seat.

Jaji, who was the Director of Contact and Mobilisation, (DCM) North-West for APC Presidential Campaign Council and the National Collation Agent for the president-elect and the party for the presidential poll, noted that any aspirant of the position can go to the president-elect for blessings but what he knows is that all aspirants are equal before him.

The lawmaker, who is a member of the Coalition of Aspirants opposing the decision of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) to anoint Abbas, said, “Honourable colleagues, because of want of time, l will like to use this medium to clear some issues that are going around, you know the president-elect is a true democrat, an icon of hope. He is ready to support democracy and not to truncate democracy.

“So for him, anybody aspiring to be a Speaker of the 10th Assembly, he considers us as one and anybody who wishes to go and see Mr President-elect for blessing and prayers is welcome. I would like to call on my Honourable Colleagues to please disregard any information, making the round linked to the president-elect. He is a man of integrity, a man of wisdom, and a man of honour.

“If there is anybody the president-elect should say l like this one, do this or that, l think it is the person he entrusted enough to represent him as an agent at the National Collation Centre that should be the one to communicate.

“As it is today, some of us aspirants had to go individually to see the president-elect for support and prayers but others who didn’t have the opportunity had to look for their sponsors and busybody people to take them round therefore you have to take note of that.”