Rita Edochie Ignores Yul’s Action, Makes Promise To May Amidst Judy Austin’s Online Brouhaha

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has declared May, the first wife of Yul Edochie as the strongest woman.

Naija News reports that this is coming barely a few days after Yul unfollowed Rita on the photo and video-sharing platform, Instagram.

Recall that Yul shared a video of his second wife, Judy Austin’s childbirth testimony on social media, while May is still mourning the death of her first son.

Also in the clip, Judy spoke about her trials as Yul Edochie’s second wife, which earned her several criticisms online.

Reacting to this, in a post via her Instagram page, actress Rita Edochie encouraged May to be patient.

Sharing the family video of May with her children, Rita wrote: “It’s your home nwam. No worries, no competition. It’s a question of time.”

Following the actress’s message to his first wife, a quick check on Yul’s page show that the actor has yanked off the veteran from his list of those he is following on Instagram.

Notwithstanding Yul’s action, Rita on Friday night shared another photo compilation of May Edochie, urging her to avoid being afraid adding she will continue to be with her at all times.

She wrote, “My darling daughter, Queen May, no shaking you are the strongest woman here. I am with you both in spirit and physically 24/7 no fear”