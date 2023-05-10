Yul Edochie Takes Action On Rita Edochie Over Message To First Wife, May

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has unfollowed popular veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie after she took to her social media to assure the actor’s first wife, May, that no one can take her home.

This comes after the controversial actor shared a video of his second wife, Judy Austin’s childbirth testimony on social media, while May is still mourning the death of her first son.

Naija News recalls that Judy came under heavy criticism after she had on Sunday in a trending video on social media shared the thanksgiving video of her son’s birth with the actor.

Also in the clip, Judy spoke about her trials as Yul Edochie’s second wife.

Reacting to this, in a post on her Instagram page, actress Rita Edochie encouraged May to be patient.

Sharing the family video of May with her children, Rita wrote: “It’s your home nwam. No worries, no competition. It’s a question of time.”

Following the actress message to his first wife, quick checks on Yul’s page shows that the actor has yanked off the veteran from his list of those he is following on the photo and video sharing app.