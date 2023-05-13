Bandits: ‘This Administration Came, Saw And Failed’ – Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has claimed that the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari failed to tackle the issue of insecurity.

Naija News reports that the socio-political commentator made the remark against the backdrop of the recent kidnapping in Southern Kaduna.

Bandits had reportedly invaded the house of a traditional ruler in Southern Kaduna and abducted nine people.

Reacting to the development, Shehu Sani in a post via Twitter on Saturday, said the leaders are bankrupt of ideas in tackling the menace of banditry.

He further urged the residents of the state to be patient and endure the remaining days of the current administration.

The senator wrote: “Someone called me and informed me that bandits invaded the house of a traditional ruler in Southern Kaduna and abducted nine people.

“My response to him was that they should be patient and endure the remaining days of this administration.

“The leaders are bankrupt of new ideas. They came, they saw, they failed, and they are going.”

You Will Destroy The Obidient Movement

Meanwhile, Senator Shehu Sani has advised Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi to stop apologizing for the actions and utterances of his followers and supporters.

Sani in a Twitter post on Thursday urged Obi to allow his supporters who are popularly called obidients to take responsibility for their actions.

According to him, constantly apologizing or denouncing what the obidients say or do would kill the ‘libido’ of the movement.

Sani stated further that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and President Muhammadu Buhari don’t apologize for whatever their supporters say or do.