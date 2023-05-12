Woman Kidnaps Her 6-Year-Old Daughter In Kano, Demands N3 Million Ransom

Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force paraded some criminals at its headquarters during the week, including a 25-year-old woman, Rahama Sulaiman, who reportedly kidnapped her biological daughter.

The young lady allegedly abducted her 6-year-old daughter, Hafsat Kabiru, and demanded N3 million ransom from her estranged husband.

Giving an account of the young girl’s abduction, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, while parading the suspects at the command headquarters, said the husband, Kabiru Shehu, approached the command earlier and reported that his daughter had been kidnapped.

“In a follow-up investigation, the victim was rescued in Madobi LGA, and the wife, who was earlier divorced by the husband, confessed to having planned the kidnapping of her daughter,” Gumel explained.

According to him, the woman had taken the daughter to a nearby relative in Madobi to keep for her and said she would travel for four days.

Speaking to newsmen after she was paraded, the suspect confessed that her ex-husband did not give her money to feed the children for over ten months, which prompted her to fake the kidnap of their daughter to get money from him to take care of his children.

“I called him and told him that our daughter was missing and we went to the police together and reported the matter. Inside the police station, I gave him the number of the guy that will receive the ransom,” she reportedly said.

She said she regretted her actions and said she had reconciled with her husband. The husband, who confirmed that they had reconciled, added that his wife had never done such before.

The command also paraded other criminals, including kidnappers and drug dealers, and also recovered over 600 parcels of Indian hemp.

The CP, however, said all the suspects would be charged after the investigation.