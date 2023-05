Notorious Cultist Confesses To Killing 20 Persons In Osun

A notorious cultist, identified as Saheed Wasiu, popularly known as K-Federal, has been arrested by the Osun State Police Command.

Naija News reports that the Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, in a statement disclosed that Wasiu was earlier declared wanted by the police for murder and cult-related activities.

The statement also revealed that the suspect is a member of the Rasheed Hammed-led gangster also known as Oko-Ilu-led Eiye Confraternity.

Wasui was arrested around Alusekere area, Ede, by detectives from the Special Anti-Cultism unit following a tip-off received.

Opalola further disclosed that the suspect confessed to killing twenty persons in Ede town and dumping their corpses in the Osun River, adding he will be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.

She said, “On 07/05/2023 at about 1400hrs, upon tip-off received that, one Saheed Wasiu ‘m’ popularly known as K-Federal, one of the deadly and notorious members of Rasheed Oko-Ilu led gangster was around Alusekere area, Ede, Osun State, Police detective from Special Anti-cultism unit swung into action and arrested the suspect.

“During the interrogation, he confessed to be a member of Eiye confraternity led by one Rasheed Hammed, a.k.a Oko-Ilu who has been arrested and remanded at correctional custody some time ago.

“Suspect confessed to having participated in the killing of almost twenty (20) innocent citizens of Ede town and dropped their corpses at Osun River, Sagba area, Ede. Among the victims they have killed are: late Wale, Jamiu, Ganiyu, Azeez and Eyimba and others.”