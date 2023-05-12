EPL: Rashford Part Of Players Letting Man United Down – Paul Parker

Former English professional footballer, Paul Parker, has accused Marcus Rashford of being part of the players who contributed to Manchester United’s woeful 2022/2023 season performance.

The pundit and former Man United player alleged that Rashford does not perform so well or make any visible contribution to his teammates in the interest of the Premier League top club.

Parker said the Red Devils would not continue to depend on a player of such, stressing that the 25-year-old player is not playing to his strengths and is not helping the team.

He said despite being a big game player, the Englishman does not do better when he is on the pitch.

“He gives away the ball quite cheaply, and then he walks back.

“The problem is that they can’t continue to rely on a player that doesn’t perform or makes his teammates look better.

“He has been a part of a front three that has [let] the club down and is so far away from what a front three should be at Man United with the standard the fans have been used to,” Parker told BonusBetCodes.

Naija News reports that Manchester United currently sits in fourth place on the Premier League table with 63 points. Just a point ahead of fifth-place Liverpool, though with a game in hand.

The Red Devils are now in doubt to qualify for next season’s Champions League as Jurgen Klopp’s side is looking ready to fight themselves into the Champions League place with the few matches remaining to end the ongoing campaign.