Deputy Speakership Aspirant Knocks APC For Excluding Women In Zoning Arrangement

An aggrieved aspirant for the position of the deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Adewunmi Onanuga has knocked her party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for excluding women in it’s zoning arrangement.

Naija News recalls that the APC National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday endorsed Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin for the seats of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively, while Tajudeen Abass and Benjamin Kalu we’re also endorsed for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

Reacting to the development, Onanuga, who is the member representing Remo Federal Constituency said, there is no balance in her party’s zoning formula.

She bemoaned that all the women who indicated interest in the leadership of the 10th National Assembly were not given a chance by the APC.

While bearing her mind on the Channels Television’s Lunchtime Politics on Thursday, Onanuga said her party should have engaged members before releasing any zoning formula.

She advanced that “There were three of us who came out, aspiring. The reason we wanted to put our hats in the ring is that we feel that the female gender needed to have a seat at the table of decision-making.

“Not one woman, not two women” should be given an opportunity but “most possibly three women in the leadership of 10 people.

“We are asking that whatever is remaining in the majority, at least one should come to a woman and two others. We are asking for three out of ten, I don’t think that is too much.

“The two presiding seats have been taken in the House of Representatives, there are eight more seats. Three for the majority leaders and five for the minority leaders. If we are going to go by the 35 percent affirmative action that has just been won in the court.

“It is important that equity must prevail. As it is now, there is no balance. 4-0 for presiding officers is not a good balance. We need to really engage some more and recognise all those who are aggrieved. I am aggrieved, especially for myself and for the (lack of) gender balance.”