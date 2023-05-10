Sokoto Assembly Passes Bill To Regulate Marriage Expenses

Sokoto State House of Assembly has adopted and passed a bill to regulate marriage expenses in the state.

Naija News understands that the bill was passed on Tuesday, May 9, after deliberation by lawmakers.

The bill, sponsored by Alhaji Abubakar Shehu (APC-Yabo) and Faruk Balle (PDP- Gudu), was earlier referred to the House Committee on Religious Affairs.

The committee chairman, Shehu, presented the report at the last plenary and it was unanimously adopted and passed.

The bill aims to cut down on extravagant spending in marriages, naming, circumcision and other local ceremonies across the state.

While presenting the report, Shehu said the committee met with necessary stakeholders who made positive contributions, which were captured in the bill.

After deliberations at the plenary presided by the deputy speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, the bill was unanimously passed by the lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Mellisa Osagie, has opened up on why she does not believe in marriage as an institution.

The outspoken actress, in a recent interview with Saturday Beats, said she believes in the idea of companionship rather than marriage. She also revealed that she almost got married but called it off.

The actress said; “I do not believe in the idea of marriage. I was almost married but I called it off. I believe in the idea of companionship. If one is compatible with one’s partner, one does not need a ring to show that one is committed. It does not validate the marriage.”

Also sharing her thought on older women being advised to have children out of wedlock when marriage is not forthcoming, Osagie added: “Marriage as an institution has to do with bearing kids. Marriage or no marriage, it is very important for one to have a child. If not for now, at least for old age; even if it has to be done through surrogacy.”