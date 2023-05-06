Why I Don’t Believe In Idea Of Marriage – Popular Actress Opens Up

Nollywood actress, Mellisa Osagie has opened up on the reason why she does not believe in the idea of marriage being an institution.

The outspoken actress in a recent interview with Saturday Beats, said she believes in the idea of companionship rather than marriage. She also revealed that she almost got married but called it off.

The actress said; “I do not believe in the idea of marriage. I was almost married but I called it off. I believe in the idea of companionship. If one is compatible with one’s partner, one does not need a ring to show that one is committed. It does not validate the marriage.”

Also sharing her thought on older women being advised to have children out of wedlock when marriage is not forthcoming, Osagie added;

“Marriage as an institution has to do with bearing kids. Marriage or no marriage, it is very important for one to have a child. If not for now, at least for old age; even if it has to be done through surrogacy.”