PDP Confirms Death Of National Vice Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed the death of its National Vice Chairman (South West) and former Osun State PDP Chairman, Hon. Soji Adagunodo.

The party in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba described Adagunodo’s death as a big blow which has left a huge vacuum in the party.

Naija News earlier reported that Adagunodo died in the United States after battling an undisclosed illness.

While mourning the late chieftain, PDP said it is grief-stricken by the death of a patriot.

The party also described Adagunodo as “a very courageous leader, dedicated and fearless party man, true democrat, brilliant lawmaker, selfless administrator, and grass root mobilizer who dedicated his resources, intellect and energy towards the wellbeing of the people in line with the ideals of the PDP.”

The statement by Ologunagba added that “As a Student Union Activist, two-time member of the Osun State House of Assembly, State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, PDP Osun State Chairman and later National Vice Chairman (South West) of our great Party, Hon. Adagunodo distinguished himself in all spheres as a statesman with uncommon commitment to duty.

“As the National Vice Chairman (South West), he worked tirelessly with other PDP leaders in the effort to rebrand and strengthen our great Party in the bid to rescue, rebuild and redirect our nation from the misrule of the APC.

“His death is indeed a big blow which has created a huge vacuum in our Party in Osun State, the South West Zone, and the national level.

“The PDP family commiserates with Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State; the wife, children and all members of the Adagunodo family, the Osun State Chapter of our Party and the good people of Osun State at this moment of grief.

The PDP prayed to the Almighty God to comfort the family and grant everyone concerned the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.