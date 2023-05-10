Kingibe’s Senatorial Election Victory Is A Joke – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that rigging took place in the 2023 Senatorial election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a lengthy post via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode said the election of the Labour Party (LP) Senatorial candidate, Ireti Kingibe, is a joke, adding that the alleged rigging will be exposed at the election tribunal.

He also accused Kingibe of constantly seeking to demean, ridicule, and undermine the indigenous Gbagyi population in the FCT, adding that her representation in the Senate is part of a wider agenda to destroy the unity of the national.

He wrote: “The most blatant rigging that took place in the last elections was the Senatorial election in the FCT. I have lived in Abuja for 22 years & to say that Ireti Kingibe, the Labour Party candidate, won the election is a joke. All will be exposed at the election tribunal and justice shall prevail.

“To “elect” an Obidient who constantly seeks to demean, ridicule and undermine the indigenous Gbagyi population to represent the good people of the FCT in the Senate is not only part of a wider agenda to undemine and destroy the unity of our country but also constitutes a security risk and a surreptitious attempt to change the demographics of our nations capital. This must be resisted at all costs and by all lawful means.”