Davido To Hold Concert In Osun Over Adeleke’s Supreme Court Victory

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced plans to hold a music concert in Osun State, following the victory of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, at the Supreme Court.

Naija News reports that the ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner made this known in a post via Twitter on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Davido, who had held a concert at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos last month (April) said there would be a ‘Timeless concert’ in Osun State later in the year.

He wrote, “Timeless concert in Osun this year ?? @Tunegee ??? Cc @AAdeleke_01.”

Recall the apex court on Tuesday affirmed Adeleke, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial election, as the Osun Governor.

The five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal which affirmed Adeleke as governor of Osun state.

In the judgement read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court held that Oyetola failed to adduce enough evidence to prove his allegation of overvoting in the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

The panel also unanimously held that the failure of the election tribunal in Osun to consider the preliminary objections raised by Adeleke and the PDP at the trial level amounted to the detail of a fair hearing and rendered the entire proceeding nullity.