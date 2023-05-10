Adagunodo: Atiku Mourns Loss Of Political Asset

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the death of his party’s South West Vice Chairman, Hon. Soji Oluwatukesi Adagunodo.

Atiku in a statement on Wednesday released by his media office described the death of Adagunodo as a loss of a patriot and political asset.

Naija News recalls Adagunodo died in the United States after battling an undisclosed illness.

Reacting to the development, Atiku, in a condolence message described the late Adagunodo as a committed community steward, people-oriented politician, great parliamentarian, and political administrator.

He also commiserated with the PDP family both at the national and Osun State on the sad loss of their illustrious son.

“I really feel the deep pain of my in-laws, the Obokun people of Ijeshaland and everyone in Osun State at this moment of grief. May the Almighty God repose the soul of our beloved brother, and comfort his nuclear and extended families, friends and political allies,” Atiku said in the statement.

The party in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba described Adagunodo’s death as a big blow which has left a huge vacuum in the party.