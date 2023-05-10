10th NASS: Gbajabiamila Meets With Members-Elect Amid Opposition To APC’s Nomination

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday night, met with members-elect for the 10th assembly, including returning and new lawmakers, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

The meeting, held behind closed doors, was organized by the Joint Task, a coalition of eight political parties led by lawmakers loyal to Gbajabiamila and President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

The sit-down took place amid opposition to the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination of Tajudeen Abbas for the speakership position.

Some aspirants in the race had rejected the APC’s decision to pick Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as a speaker and deputy speaker.

At the speakership declaration of Muktar Betara on Monday, deputy speaker Idris Wase, who is also in the race, said they would reject any attempt to “hijack” the parliament, stressing the need for an independent and free parliament.

At Betara’s declaration, speakership hopefuls Alhassan Doguwa, Yusuf Gagdi, and Sada Soli were in attendance, hours after the APC announced its zoning formula for the national assembly principal offices.

Although details of the closed-door meeting remain undisclosed, it is understood that it aimed to persuade lawmakers to support the party’s choice.

The chairperson of the Joint Task, Bello Kumo stated that the coalition seeks to ensure stability in the 10th assembly.