Northern Coalitions Approach Courts, Demand Removal Of Ganduje As APC Chairman

Two separate groups representing the North Central region have initiated legal proceedings seeking to void Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s appointment as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ).

Naija News gathered that the two groups are Concerned North Central APC Stakeholders and North Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum.

In a letter dated April 30, 2024, addressed to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, the Concerned North Central APC Stakeholders called for the revival of the party’s zoning arrangement, with the chairmanship position allocated to the zone.

Muhammed Saidu Etsu, Gbenga Lubem, AbdulGaniyu Lukman, Bagu Bung Jung, Isa Abubakar Imam, and Mohammed Kabiru Idris signed the letter.

Through their legal representative, Joshua Oka Obono Obla Esq, Etsu filed an originating summons before an FCT high court on Friday, contending that Ganduje’s continuous leadership of the party went against the stipulations of Article 7(vii) and (ix) of the APC Constitution and the agreement reached at the 2022 National Convention in Abuja.

They argued that according to the consensus reached, the APC’s national chairman from 2022 to 2026 should be from the North Central geopolitical zone.

They are requesting the court to issue an order nullifying Ganduje’s appointment by the APC as the National Chairman of the party on August 3, 2023, citing the APC’s failure to adhere to the procedure outlined in Article 31.5 of the APC Constitution.

Those named as defendants in the lawsuit include Ganduje, APC, NEC and NWC of the APC.

The North Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has filed a lawsuit against the nomination of Governor Ganduje to replace ex-chairman Abdullahi Adamu in 2023.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday before a federal high court in Abuja by their counsel, Ayuba Abdul Esq.

The party is challenging Ganduje’s nomination, which it believes is a breach of its constitution.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Governor Ganduje were named as defendants in the suit.

A specific date for the hearing of the suits has not yet been scheduled.