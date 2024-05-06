Why Key Politicians From PDP, LP Are Defecting To APC – Deputy Speaker, Kalu

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has disclosed why some key politicians from other parties especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) were defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Deputy Speaker linked the development to President Bola Tinubu’s ‘positive stance towards the South East’.

Kalu said, “The product we are selling in the current administration of President Tinubu is the reason. If you are blind, are you also deaf to hear that this man has good plans for the South East region?

“He is doing well and that is what is attracting a lot of people to him. He helped one of their sons to become the number six citizen in the country. And this their son is doing well.

“Tinubu helped in my emergence by ensuring that the plan against the South East producing the Deputy Speaker did not work. He insisted that equity and fairness must prevail. He ensured balance in distribution of positions in the country.

“Mr President has endeared himself in the heart of Abians, and they are beginning to see that this is where the renewed hope is. That’s why they are leaving their parties.

“It’s not only PDP, even members of Labour Party are also joining the APC. We are pushing and targeting other political parties to join the mainstream political party.

“We expect a lot more people to come on board the APC ship. I can assure you that APC will take Abia State.”

The lawmaker marked his 53rd birthday by hosting orphans, widows, individuals with disabilities, and the elderly at his country home in Bende, Abia State on Sunday.

He also took the opportunity to engage with journalists, amidst a considerable gathering.

The Deputy Speaker clarified that Nigeria’s current economic challenges stem from the mistakes made by past administrations in the country, which, in his view, President Bola Tinubu is diligently addressing.

Kalu encouraged Nigerians to exercise patience with President Tinubu as he endeavors to tackle the inherited challenges, asserting that his policies are starting to show positive outcomes.

“The hardship we are passing through was not caused by this man. It’s a piled up case of previous administrations and how they mismanaged one or two things.

“We cannot continue to live in lies thinking that all is well. Tinubu wants to clean up the place so that we can have a genuine livelihood that is sustainable. Let’s keep supporting and encouraging him,” the Deputy Speaker stated.

He forecasted a brighter future for the nation beyond the present turbulence, urging Nigerians not to lose hope but to trust in the current leadership of the country.